But just three days later, a new phase in an extraordinary year-long campaign was launched to pressure Breyer to rethink his loyalties and focus far more on the political party that helped secure his appointment and the court’s dwindling liberal minority. A group of Democratic operatives circulated an online petition. Activists protested his events. Op-eds appeared in newspapers. A truck circled the Supreme Court building with a billboard that read: “Breyer, retire.”
It was the start of a remarkably public push on the political left to pressure Breyer, 83, the high court’s oldest justice and one of its three liberals, to retire while Democrats controlled the White House and Senate and make way for a younger nominee installed by President Biden. Activists were motivated by the experience of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon who died in office in 2020 and was replaced by President Donald Trump’s nominee, conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
The campaign was carried out by various groups and politicians — not always acting together, and with some delivering their messages far more discretely than others — that culminated this past week with Breyer’s announcement that he would soon step down after serving since 1994.
Breyer’s brother, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, said in an interview, “Of course he was aware of this campaign. I think what impressed him was not the campaign but the logic of the campaign. And he thought he should take into account the fact that this was an opportunity for a Democratic president — and he was appointed by a Democratic president — to fill his position with someone who is like-minded.”
“He did not want to die on the bench,” Charles Breyer added.
A court spokeswoman said Justice Breyer is not giving interviews about his decision to retire.
The ghosts of nominations past hung over Breyer’s deliberations. Many Democrats recall how President Barack Obama was stymied before the 2016 election by Republicans who refused to hold hearings on Merrick Garland, his nominee to fill the seat of the late Antonin Scalia.
Then there was Ginsburg. The experience of her remaining on the bench throughout Obama’s presidency and denying Democrats the opportunity to fill her seat with a younger liberal, only to pass in the waning weeks of the Trump presidency, caused many Democrats to rethink how forcefully they would press for Breyer to retire.
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), who last April became the first member of Congress to call on Breyer to retire, said, “I don’t like talking about it because it’s a sensitive subject. People adore Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But the fact is, due to decisions or non-decisions around retirement, made by her, we got Amy Coney Barrett.”
In the case of Breyer, the mission for Democrats was complicated because Breyer, despite having once been a staffer in the office of Democratic Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, prized the notion of keeping the court free of politics and talked about the importance of the separation of powers. It was further complicated in that Biden — who as the nation’s oldest president often talks about age as more how old you feel than how old you are — was not in a firm position to push the idea that an elderly judge step aside.
Inside the White House, senior officials had known for months that Breyer’s retirement was almost imminent, long before he officially announced his decision in a letter to Biden last Thursday, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
Late last fall, senior White House aides were informed Breyer was close to a decision, and they had expected him to make the announcement he would retire in early 2022, according the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private conversations.
The news of Breyer’s expected retirement, a closely held matter inside the White House, reassured senior Biden aides that the president was extremely likely to have the opportunity to nominate a replacement justice before the midterm elections in November and allow him to fulfill a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Once White House officials knew Breyer’s retirement was likely imminent, they felt less pressure to ask emissaries to engage in conversations with the justice about stepping down at the end of this term, the people said.
Biden himself never asked Breyer, whom he has known since the 1970s and whose nomination Biden oversaw when he was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, about retiring. In fact, since Biden took office, the president and Breyer had not spoken directly before their joint event at the White House on Thursday, according to two people with direct knowledge of their interactions, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe internal matters.
A White House spokesperson declined to comment.
Charles Breyer said, “The White House decided, I guess, to leave him alone. That it’s his decision and he shouldn’t be subjected to White House pressure — and that it could have a negative effect.”
“None of the justices want to be told when to leave,” he added. “They want to decide themselves. And that, I think, the president and others recognized. It actually worked out.”
It is unclear how many of Biden’s aides knew of Breyer’s thinking, but former Breyer clerks are stocked throughout the administration. They include national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Tim Wu, who works on the National Economic Council; and Josh Geltzer, who works on the National Security Council. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain also has a relationship with Breyer from his time working in the White House Counsel’s Office when President Bill Clinton nominated the justice.
Last summer, after Breyer did not announce his retirement, many Democrats worried he would stay on the court beyond the 2022 midterms and risk the possibility that Republicans could take control of the Senate — and with it, control of judicial confirmations.
With the Senate split 50-50 and Vice President Harris’s tiebreaking vote giving Democrats the majority, Democrats also worried about the fragile health of their own members. In fact, Breyer himself became alarmed last year when Sen. Pat Leahy (D-Vt.) was briefly hospitalized after Biden’s inauguration, according to a person close to Breyer who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic.
In the Senate, most Democrats felt they didn’t need to exert public pressure on Breyer to step down from the court because they were confident that the veteran justice and alumnus of the Senate Judiciary Committee would understand the precariousness of the Democrats’ grip on power, according to multiple senior officials familiar with the caucus dynamics who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid.
“No one in the country is smarter than Justice Breyer about the law but also the politics of judging,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). “He is no politician, but he’s worked for politicians — and specifically he’s worked in the Senate. So he can read the calendar, and he knows what the score is.”
“The only question — the real question — in my mind was, how and when he would do it,” Blumenthal added.
Senate Democrats worried that speaking out publicly in favor of Breyer’s exit could backfire.
“It’s just not a good look for senators — because we are responsible for confirming them — to be seen as bullying a Supreme Court justice,” said one of the senior officials.
But while the conversations within the Senate chamber and White House were mostly ginger and quiet, they grew loud as outside groups attempted to force a discussion.
“Our worry was that people’s hopes for Breyer to retire wouldn’t amount to more than a lot of finger-crossing and public silence,” said Brian Fallon, a longtime Democratic operative who once worked for Senate leaders and now runs Demand Justice, which formed in 2018 to urge Democrats to prioritize court reform. “After the experience in 2020 and the regrets about people not speaking up and trying to urge Justice Ginsburg to think about retiring, it seemed like we were on a path to repeat that deference to an aging justice not taking advantage of a narrow period of time when their successor could be confirmed.”
As soon as Democrats from Georgia won two Senate seats last January, giving them the narrowest of majorities, Fallon’s group first called on Breyer to retire. But that statement was released to Politico on the morning of Jan. 6, and was almost immediately overshadowed by an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
A few months later, the group sponsored a billboard on a truck that drove around the Supreme Court urging Breyer to retire. “A lot of people resisted and felt it was uncouth or impolite,” Fallon said.
Asked about the truck in an interview in August with The Washington Post, Breyer said, smiling, “I wasn’t here.”
Charles Breyer said of his brother that the political pressure “was there and certainly he was aware of it. Did it annoy him? It was certainly on his mind. But he has a way of taking things that are annoying to him and just setting them aside. He’s always been able to do that.”
But the billboard made those around the justice angry. Former Breyer clerks contacted Fallon’s group to say the public campaign could cause the justice to dig in so it didn’t appear as if he were bowing to public or political pressure.
“Even if it wasn’t going to be dispositive or directly impact him, we thought we were achieving something larger, which is to teach Democrats to stop treating the Supreme Court with kid gloves,” Fallon said.
“You have to view this as a political fight,” he added. “It’s not a legal fight.”
Initially, Breyer dug in, just as some suspected. On a book tour last fall, he promoted his belief that politics should not intervene with the judiciary. During one stop in early October, held at the Smithsonian in Washington, Demand Justice organized a small group of hecklers to disrupt the event and hold signs calling on him to retire.
“He was almost reveling in the very antiquated idea that the court wasn’t political,” Fallon said.
Breyer has often alternated between an idyllic view of judges being freed of partisan concerns when they don judicial robes and a new reality of political warfare in the courts fostered by partisans, political parties and a more cynical media.
In his book, “The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics,” Breyer criticizes the media for labeling judges as conservative or liberal. And he says it is dangerous to constantly remind which president chose them and which political party supported them.
But even as outside calls grew more animated for him to resign, most elected officials took an arm’s-length approach. Jones, the first member of Congress to call on him to retire, did so during an April interview with the online streaming platform Cheddar News. He didn’t prepare for the question, he said, and simply stated what he thought was obvious: Breyer should retire.
About two months after Jones called on Breyer to retire, he got some company.
“I would probably lean towards yes,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told CNN, when asked whether Breyer should retire. “I would give more thought to it, but I’m inclined to say yes.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) added more fuel to the Democratic angst when he told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt in June that if Republicans won back the Senate in 2022, he might block Biden from replacing Breyer, just as he did with Obama.
Within days of McConnell’s comment, Demand Justice mobilized again. They took out a paid advertisement in Politico, signed by 13 liberal groups, including Black Lives Matter and the Sunrise Movement, calling on Breyer to retire. Nearly 20 law professors and political scientists published an advertisement in the New York Times, saying it was time for him to leave, “with future control of a closely divided Senate uncertain.”
Demand Justice was preparing to mount another campaign this spring, though planning had not gotten underway aside from private conversations with elected officials.
“If he stayed on past June, I think way more public officials were willing to come forward,” Fallon said.
But Fallon and others were caught off guard when Breyer’s announcement came this past week. They were even more surprised when Breyer delivered a speech at the White House that to some felt like an acknowledgment of the perilous political era.
Breyer quoted extensively from President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Gettysburg Address, evoking a period of Civil War and uncertainty over the future of the republic.
Future generations, he said, will “determine whether the experiment still works. And of course, I am an optimist, and I’m pretty sure it will. Does it surprise you that that’s the thought that comes into my mind today? I don’t know. But thank you.”
Ann E. Marimow contributed to this report.