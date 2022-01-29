In the case of Breyer, the mission for Democrats was complicated because Breyer, despite having once been a staffer in the office of Democratic Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, prized the notion of keeping the court free of politics and talked about the importance of the separation of powers. It was further complicated in that Biden — who as the nation’s oldest president often talks about age as more how old you feel than how old you are — was not in a firm position to push the idea that an elderly judge step aside.