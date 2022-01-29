Field offices are expected to reopen for appointments and walk-in visits that are crucial for disabled and elderly claimants who have trouble negotiating the Internet and the phone. Many details are unresolved, including how many days the field staff will continue to work from home. Administrative law judges who hear appeals of denied claims for disability benefits — and are now conducting hearings on the phone or through videoconferencing — will resume in-person work in May and June, the agency said.