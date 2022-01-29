To take this a step farther, the Marquette Law School poll tested both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in hypothetical 2024 matchups against President Biden. Both trail Biden in the survey, but DeSantis runs as well against the president as does Trump. The poll found that, if either of those pairings were the 2024 matchups, between a fifth and a quarter of the overall electorate say they would prefer another candidate or wouldn’t vote. It should be noted that some Republican strategists believe that in a straight up, head-to-head test between Trump and Biden right now, the former president would be at rough parity with the incumbent.