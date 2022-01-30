Rep. James E. Clyburn (S.C.), the number three in House Democratic leadership, has been publicly calling on Biden to choose Childs, and Graham’s comments lend credence to his argument that she could attract bipartisan support. Clyburn is a longtime ally of Biden who helped revitalize his presidential campaign when it was on life support by endorsing the former vice president days ahead of the South Carolina Democratic primary in February 2020. This history gives Clyburn’s support for Childs extra heft, and the White House took the rare step Friday of confirming she is under consideration for the Supreme Court.