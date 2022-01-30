After an incidental 2020 presidential run and a symbolic bid for House leadership in 2016, Ryan has been doing his best to show he is willing to put in the work. A former high school quarterback, he played briefly at Youngstown State University before blowing out his knee and becoming a congressional intern for Rep. James A. Traficant Jr. (D-Ohio), an irreverent populist from the northeast part of the state who was expelled from Congress after a conviction on taking bribes and other charges. Ryan ran against Traficant in 2002 — with the former congressman campaigning from a cell — and won at age 29.