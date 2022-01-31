So, I’ll say it: I’m ready to move on from worrying about murder.
There was an interesting tweet over the weekend that drew an analogy I hadn’t considered.
“More Americans have died of COVID in the past 11 days than have died of murder in any year ever,” attorney David Menschel wrote.
At first I misread it and thought he was saying that there had been more deaths from covid-19 than people murdered in the United States in its history, which is obviously wrong. But that was my mistake. Instead, he was pointing out that from Jan. 18 to 30, the country saw more new deaths from covid than there were murders in 1991. (If you’re about to start typing “dying with!!!!!!” in an email or a tweet, please read this.) Those 12 days were deadlier for Americans than the deadliest year of homicides in our country’s history.
We can take this further. The current covid-19 death toll — a toll that began less than two years ago — is about the same as the number of people who have been murdered since 1975. We’ve seen as many covid deaths since Jan. 21 as we did murders in 2020 — a year in which murder spiked. We’ve seen as many deaths from covid-19 since early October of last year as the number of recorded murders since the beginning of 2010.
Overlaying the daily death toll with the country’s historic murder toll shows how the two figures compare. About a year ago, we were losing more people to covid in eight days than were murdered in 1991.
There are obvious differences between murder and covid-19, of course. One is that covid-19 deaths are almost entirely preventable. While there have been concerted efforts to tamp down on homicides and on deaths from the coronavirus, only the latter can be largely eliminated by a simple vaccine.
Here, too, there’s lots of misinformation. So we’ll appeal to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In December, Americans 50 and up were 18 times as likely to wind up in the hospital with covid-19 if they weren’t fully vaccinated. That gap nearly tripled when comparing the unvaccinated with those who had received a booster dose. Those who had been fully vaccinated were 15 times less likely to die; those who’d gotten a booster were 68 times less likely to die.
A lot of Americans, however, choose not to get vaccinated. Some quit their jobs rather than take that step, even when it protects them and slows the spread of the virus to others. That, too, is a concern expressed by experts: Letting the virus spread unchecked means that those who choose not to be vaccinated and those who cannot for medical reasons are at increased risk of infection. It means more strain on hospitals and hospital workers.
So now the debate changes. The advent of the highly contagious omicron variant — better able to evade vaccines, though it doesn’t appear to increase deaths among the vaccinated — overlaps with the sheer exhaustion of spending two years worrying about this. In response, there’s been a renewed sense of exasperation at the whole thing. Or, as Monmouth University found when it polled on the pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans now think that we just accept that covid is here to stay and we get on with our lives.
There’s a partisan gulf on that, as you would probably assume, but even among Democrats, views are about split. Even half of Democrats appear to think it’s time to simply get back to normal.
Nine in 10 Republicans feel the same way. Most of them have been vaccinated, it’s important to note, although most of the unvaccinated are Republicans or Republican-leaning independents. Vaccination rates among White Republicans are far lower than among White Democrats and lower than Black and Hispanic Americans. It’s a gap that’s likely to widen, given hostility on the right to booster shots.
In other words, it’s the group most at risk that is most willing to see risk increase. Fair enough, but this is a very American and very familiar gamble. Live your life as you wish, betting that you won’t end up on the wrong side of the coin toss. It has paid off for millions of Americans! It has not paid off for over 160,000 others.
But, again, I demand we go further. No more efforts to catch murderers. No more letting people carry firearms in self-defense. No more restraining orders. No more letting “experts” on law enforcement tell us what to do. I mean, how many times have the experts on murder made claims that turned out to be wrong? Let’s just ignore them entirely. Maybe we even just go full “The Purge” and encourage everyone to get their murdering done right off the bat, so we can put it all behind us.
I’m just … I’m just ready to move on.