At first I misread it and thought he was saying that there had been more deaths from covid-19 than had been murdered in the United States in its history, which is obviously wrong. But that was my mistake. Instead, he was pointing out that from Jan. 18 to Jan. 30, the country saw more new deaths from covid than there were murders in 1991. (If you’re about to start typing “dying with!!!!!!” in an email or a tweet, please read this.) Those 12 days were deadlier for Americans than the deadliest year of homicides in our country’s history.