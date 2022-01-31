Yet there he was this weekend, watching Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) embrace a triumphant Vance. It was less two polar opposites meeting halfway than one polar opposite making the long trek to the other.
As he does, Weigel shared snippets of what he was observing on Twitter, including the point at which Vance was asked whether he joined Greene in advocating for President Biden’s impeachment. Vance’s argument in support of doing so caught my eye.
“Look, I’m absolutely for articles of impeachment,” Vance said. “The question is, what do you impeach him for? There’s so much, right? What do you focus on?”
“I’ve got four,” Greene interjected.
“I know you’ve got a couple,” Vance continued. Then he cut to the chase: “The thing that I think Biden has done that is genuinely unprecedented in the history of this country is to sanction, encourage, and pay for an invasion of this country.”
“A lot of negative things I could say about Bill Clinton, but Bill Clinton did not allow an invasion on this scale,” Vance continued, “or actively encourage people to do it, even while the leading cause of death for communities, among young people, is the fentanyl they’re bringing in from Mexico. This is ridiculous, it’s traitorous conduct, and we need to do something about it.”
I get what Vance is going for here, of course. Immigration is a hot-button issue for the Republican base (not without precedent) and Vance is echoing others on the right in claiming that what’s happening at the border is a unique indictment of Biden. Those numbers of apprehensions are often misunderstood, which I’ll come back to in a second. And I understand why Vance wanted to compare Biden to Clinton, the most recent Democrat to be impeached by the House. But to compare Biden to Clinton on this metric was perhaps not a perfect choice.
There are a variety of factors that contribute to apprehension numbers. There are stops made by different agencies. There are multiple borders and stops at airports. There are people detained upon entering the country and people prevented from entering in the first place. There are people detained and people released and people quickly removed from the country under pandemic rules introduced by Trump. Since those rules depend somewhat on legal changes, comparing Biden to past presidents is a little tricky. But we can look at one consistent metric: The U.S. Border Patrol’s figures for apprehensions, data that extends back nearly a century. (More recent data, though, are compiled monthly.)
So how does Biden compare to Clinton? The number of apprehensions in fiscal 2021 was 1.1 percent higher than the number of apprehensions in 2000, the highest year of Clinton’s two terms.
There’s a one problem, though: Biden wasn’t president for all of fiscal 2021. The government’s fiscal years begin in October, so more than 200,000 of the apprehensions in that fiscal year are can’t be attributed to Biden. If we extract the Trump-era portion of those apprehensions, Biden’s numbers are lower than four years of Clinton’s administration. If we then adjust for the country’s population, the first nine months of Biden’s term (even giving him full credit for January 2021!) saw fewer apprehensions relative to the country’s population than six of Clinton’s eight years. (Maybe seven; we don’t have monthly splits on 1993, when Clinton would have been divvying up apprehensions with George H.W. Bush.)
We can draw one direct comparison. Over the course of the calendar year of 2021, there were about 2 million apprehensions. That’s about 20 percent higher than the equivalent totals for the calendar year 2000. Even taking out January’s numbers still has Biden above Clinton.
Again, though, those numbers carry caveats. As I explained last week, the pandemic policy that quickly deports migrants from the country has contributed to an increased of repeat apprehensions, people stopped at the border more than once in the same month. The government only began releasing those numbers in the past few months, but you can see below that a significant number of monthly apprehensions aren’t unique stops.
Last June, Customs and Border Protection reported that 14 percent of apprehensions were repeat offenders from 2014 to 2019. In the last seven months, 28 percent were.
But now a point back to Vance’s point. One of the reasons that apprehensions fell a decade ago was that Congress passed legislation expanding barriers at the border. So Biden’s totals are inflated by repeat offenders but also occurring at a border that’s better protected that it was during Clinton’s administration. And now a point against it: Many of the apprehensions in recent years have been voluntary, migrants turning themselves to seek asylum in the United States. People turning themselves in count to the total.
I offer all of this primarily as an exploration of the intricacies of border apprehension numbers and because Vance’s comparison raised eyebrows, given what I knew about Clinton’s numbers.
None of this was Vance’s point, though. His point was to combine “traitorous” and “fentanyl” and “sanction, encourage, and pay for an invasion of this country” in a series of questions to prove his newly acquired hard-right bona fides. The invocation of fentanyl is particularly strange, since it’s a reminder that apprehension numbers, like drug-seizure numbers, are numbers about things being prevented from moving freely into the country. Trump compared the situation at the border to the erosion of borders during a war. In this case, it would be as though a large percentage of Germans had swept into Poland — and then turned themselves in to be processed as potential future residents. A different strain on the Polish military, certainly.
Anyway, Greene and those at the event got the point. Vance is Tough on the Border and Views Biden Negatively, two important boxes he needed to check.