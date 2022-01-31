She noted Durbin has worked on seven Supreme Court confirmation processes, and that Biden — a former senator who previously served on the Senate Judiciary Committee himself as both the chair and ranking member — also has a long working relationship with and respect for Grassley.
Biden has vowed to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace Breyer, calling such a choice “long overdue,” and has said he plans to announce his pick by the end of February.
The news last week triggered scrutiny over who could be the next nominee, with several names emerging as possible contenders. The White House has already confirmed that U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, 55, of South Carolina, is under consideration. Others reported to be under consideration include Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and Leondra Kruger, 45, a California Supreme Court justice.
On Monday, Psaki declined repeatedly to give specifics about the size of the pool being considered or other details about the process, only saying that Biden had been evaluating information on more than three potential candidates.
“There’s no question in his mind that there is a wealth of qualified, talented Black women to choose from in this to nominate,” Psaki said. “He is very focused on it and committed to it. But we’re not going to get into details of names if we can avoid it or details of numbers at this point in time.”
Several Republicans have criticized Biden for committing to nominating a Black woman. On Saturday, the White House issued a rebuke of Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), who had said Biden’s pick would be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action and predicted she would “probably not get a single Republican vote.” Over the weekend, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) called Biden’s handling of the nomination “clumsy at best” and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) suggested it was “offensive” for Biden to focus on a minority demographic in his search.
“Black women are, what, 6 percent of the U.S. population?” Cruz said on his podcast. “He’s saying to 94 percent of Americans, ‘I don’t give a damn about you.'”
Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) broke with his Republican colleagues Sunday and appeared to enthusiastically endorse Childs, who is a fellow South Carolinian. Rep. James E. Clyburn (S.C.), the number three in House Democratic leadership and one of Biden’s closest political allies, has also been publicly boosting Childs.
“I can’t think of a better person for President Biden to consider for the Supreme Court then Michelle Childs,” Graham said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “She has wide support in our state. She’s considered to be a fair-minded, highly gifted jurist. She’s one of the most decent people I’ve ever met.”
Stopping short of committing to vote for her confirmation, Graham praised Childs’s background and said he “cannot say anything bad about Michelle Childs. She is an awesome person.”
Psaki on Monday waved off any speculation, positive and negative, about whether such public comments were putting pressure on Biden to choose one person over another.
“He takes his role very seriously, and his role is to pick the most eminently qualified, credentialed Black woman to serve as the Supreme Court, as a Supreme Court justice, a lifetime appointment,” she said, noting that the White House had seen the comments of both Graham and Clyburn.
“We always welcome agreement on anything in this town,” Psaki added. “But the president’s focus is not on gaming out the process. It’s on picking the right candidate.”