She noted that Durbin has worked on seven Supreme Court confirmation processes and that Biden — a former senator who previously served on the Senate Judiciary Committee himself as both the chair and the ranking Democrat — also has a long working relationship with and respect for Grassley.
Biden has vowed to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace Breyer, calling such a choice “long overdue,” and has said he plans to announce his pick by the end of February.
The news last week has triggered much speculation over who could be the nominee, with several names emerging as possible contenders. The White House has already confirmed that U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, 55, of South Carolina, is under consideration. Others believed to be potential candidates include Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and Leondra Kruger, 45, a California Supreme Court justice.
On Monday, Psaki declined repeatedly to give specifics about the size of the pool being considered or other details of the process, saying only that Biden has been evaluating information on more than three potential candidates.
“There’s no question in his mind that there is a wealth of qualified, talented Black women to choose from in this to nominate,” Psaki said. “He is very focused on it and committed to it. But we’re not going to get into details of names if we can avoid it or details of numbers at this point in time.”
In the Senate, senior Democrats again said they would keep to an expeditious timeline for consideration of Biden’s eventual pick, although senators were already wary of the optics of rushing through a nomination like Republicans did with now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.
Just weeks before the presidential election that year, and amid early voting in some states, the GOP-controlled Senate muscled through Barrett’s nomination in a record 27 days — a process Democrats widely decried as a procedural sham.
“I want this done in a fair and timely way,” Durbin told reporters at the Capitol on Monday. “We don’t have to break the Amy Coney Barrett record, we don’t have to live up to it.”
Durbin continued, “We have to go through a process that is defensible to members of the Senate first and to the American people.”
For his part, Durbin said he had already reached out to several key GOP senators, including Grassley, as well as other Republicans whom he believed could be swayed to support a Biden pick to the Supreme Court. He declined to elaborate on more GOP names, although he said the list of gettable senators is “longer than you would initially imagine.”
Several Republicans have criticized Biden for committing to nominating a Black woman. On Saturday, the White House issued a rebuke of Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), who had said Biden’s pick would be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action and predicted she would “probably not get a single Republican vote.” Over the weekend, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) called Biden’s handling of the nomination “clumsy at best,” and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) suggested it was “offensive” for Biden to focus on a minority demographic in his search.
“Black women are, what, 6 percent of the U.S. population?” Cruz said on his podcast. “He’s saying to 94 percent of Americans, ‘I don’t give a damn about you.’ ”
Durbin on Monday forcefully defended Biden’s pledge to diversify the Supreme Court, noting that of the 115 justices in the court’s history, only seven have not been White men.
“In order for a woman attorney to have reached a level of credibility to be nominated to this spot, you can bet in her background you will find some remarkable achievements, things never done before by any African American woman,” Durbin said. “To be the first at anything, you’ve got to be good — start-to-finish good — and better than most.”
Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) broke with his Republican colleagues Sunday and appeared to enthusiastically endorse Childs, who is a fellow South Carolinian. Rep. James E. Clyburn (S.C.), the No. 3 in House Democratic leadership and one of Biden’s closest political allies, has also been publicly boosting Childs.
“I can’t think of a better person for President Biden to consider for the Supreme Court then Michelle Childs,” Graham said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “She has wide support in our state. She’s considered to be a fair-minded, highly gifted jurist. She’s one of the most decent people I’ve ever met.”
Stopping short of committing to vote for her confirmation, Graham praised Childs’s background and said he “cannot say anything bad about Michelle Childs. She is an awesome person.”
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Monday told reporters he had a “positive impression” of Childs.
Psaki on Monday waved off any speculation, positive and negative, about whether such public comments were putting pressure on Biden to choose one person over another.
“He takes his role very seriously, and his role is to pick the most eminently qualified, credentialed Black woman to serve as the Supreme Court, as a Supreme Court justice, a lifetime appointment,” she said, noting that the White House had seen the comments of both Graham and Clyburn.
“We always welcome agreement on anything in this town,” Psaki added. “But the president’s focus is not on gaming out the process. It’s on picking the right candidate.”