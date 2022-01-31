The cyberattacks come as Russia continues to build up forces on its border with Ukraine. Top officials from the United States and Russia are likely to speak this week to try to defuse the situation, a top State Department official said. Ukrainian officials have said they believe Russia was responsible for recent cyberattacks that defaced and wiped government computer systems. Ukraine has been the site of brazen cyberattacks that have been blamed on Russia, including a 2015 attack on Ukraine’s power grid and NotPetya mock ransomware in June 2017 that targeted banks, energy firms, government officials and an airport and ultimately spread far outside the country.