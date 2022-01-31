When Ginni Thomas interviewed her husband in 2018 for a video on the conservative website the Daily Signal, he told his wife that being a justice “would be impossible without you. I have to be honest. It’s sort of like, how do you run with one leg? You can’t.” He also pushed back against those who suggested he should rule a certain way because he is Black. “As a judge you don’t get to be on one team or the other. You have to think independently in order to live up to the oath that you take.”