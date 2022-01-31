The Justice Department also filed a brief in the case, but sided with neither Apple nor Epic. It did, however, criticize Gonzalez Rogers’s ruling, arguing that she “committed several legal errors that could imperil effective antitrust enforcement, especially in the digital economy.” The Justice Department took aim at her interpretation of antitrust laws, which it said were read “narrowly and wrongly, in ways that would leave many anticompetitive agreements and practices outside their protections.” The Electronic Frontier Foundation, Microsoft and some app developers such as Basecamp and Match filed briefs supporting Epic in the case.