“In the two months since the House passed [BBB], mid-December tornadoes killed at least 78 people in Kentucky and late December wildfires destroyed 1,000 homes in Colorado,” they write in the letter, which was provided to The Early. “The time for [Biden] to work with the Senate to finalize and pass the strongest and most comprehensive version of the [BBB] that can get 50 Senate votes is right now. We must seize this moment for all Americans and enact these vitally important climate investments into law in the coming weeks.”