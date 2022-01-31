Debate over this amendment has tended to ebb and flow with civil rights debates in America more broadly. The push for Congress to ratify it revved up in the ’60s (which is the subject of the 2020 miniseries “Mrs. America”). Right after former president Donald Trump took office, and women started getting much more involved in politics, the issue got revived again. In 2017, Nevada became the first state in decades to ratify it. Illinois followed. Then Virginia in 2020.