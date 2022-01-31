The figures are remarkable for an ex-president not currently running for office and stripped of the social-media megaphone that once connected him to his base. They show how receptive his supporters remain to the barrage of email and text solicitations distributed in his name. His team said more than 98 percent of donations in the second half of last year were under $200, a sign of support from the party’s grassroots that shows why he is a formidable contender for a future nomination.