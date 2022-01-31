He is stockpiling money rather than spending it. Despite seeking to influence races nationwide with high-profile endorsements, his office said he doled out just over $1 million from his main political action committee to favored causes and candidates in the second half of last year. That’s despite raising what his office said was more than $51 million, which would represent a slight slowdown in fundraising from the first half of last year, when his leadership PAC, called Save America, brought in $62 million.
The figures are remarkable for an ex-president not currently running for office and stripped of the social-media megaphone that once connected him to his base. They show how receptive his supporters remain to the barrage of email and text solicitations distributed in his name. His team said more than 98 percent of donations in the second half of last year were under $200, a sign of support from the party’s grassroots that shows why he is a formidable contender for a future nomination.
On Christmas Eve, for example, his political operation sent no fewer than 10 fundraising emails — in his name and that of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., as well as from “Trump Christmas” and “Trump Christmas Stocking.” All benefited a joint fundraising committee that sends money to his Save America PAC and another committee he controls, Make America Great Again PAC.
Meanwhile, he has become more overt about his political ambitions. During a recent round of golf, he declared himself the “45th and 47th” president, according to a video shared on social media. And at a campaign-style rally over the weekend in Conroe, Tex., he said he would consider pardoning those charged in connection with the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day Congress certified his loss to President Biden.
“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly,” Trump said. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly.”
Formally announcing a presidential candidacy would trigger legal and campaign finance requirements with the potential to complicate his existing operation. Most notably, money from his leadership PAC could not be used to finance his own candidacy. Otherwise, he has broad latitude in dispensing funds, including on travel and political activities. The prolific fundraising also gives him the ability to tap an alternative source of money as his company, long the basis of his personal fortune, endures escalating investigations.
Now Trump’s business is politics. Both he and his wife, Melania, have recently advertised items, from a photography book to a hat worn during a diplomatic event, that derive their value from the couple’s time in the White House.
“There are still a lot of folks out there who appreciate Donald Trump and appreciate what he did,” said Rob Bickhart, a former finance director for the Republican National Committee.
Because many of the former president’s donors are supporters he brought into the fold, Bickhart said, his cash haul isn’t sapping money from the party. “There’s plenty of money to go around,” he said.
Still, Trump announced that he has twice as much cash on hand as does the RNC, which has agreed to pay up to $1.6 million of his legal fees devoted to fighting investigations into his business practices in New York. And he has nearly twice as much as nationally recognizable Republicans thought to be eyeing presidential bids in 2024, including Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas.
Among those contributing major sums to Trump’s committees following his election defeat was Randall Weddle, the owner of a transport company in London, Ky., who before 2016 had given less than $500 to federal candidates, records show. Since Trump’s rise, he has given thousands, including $5,000, the maximum amount possible, to Trump’s leadership PAC last year and thousands more to a joint fundraising committee that directs funds to Trump and to the RNC.
“I believe that he was good for the economy and good for the people, so we gave to his cause,” said Weddle, who is now running for mayor in his hometown.
In a statement, a Trump spokesman, Taylor Budowich, said a wave inspired by the former president is “set to crash across the Midterms and carry forward all the way through 2024.”
Trump has endorsed about three dozen House candidates and more than a dozen Senate candidates, including challengers to incumbent Republicans Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.