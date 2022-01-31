Trump released a statement Sunday night asserting not only that Pence could have overturned the election himself but that he should have. The former president did so in the context of some Republicans pushing for a law that would clarify that the vice president doesn’t, in fact, have this power.
Citing Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-Maine) support for the push to overhaul the Electoral Count Act, Trump maintained the effort itself betrayed Pence’s actual authority.
“Actually, what they are saying is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away,” Trump said. “Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!”
Let’s set aside the dodgy logic here; Congress often passes bills to clarify the law, and this one would seem a good target for some clarity, given the stakes and what happened in 2020.
This is precisely the thing Republicans and even Trump’s own lawyers have assured us wasn’t the real goal on Jan. 6 last year — or was even “crazy” or, in Pence’s own words, “un-American.” That’s despite plenty of evidence that it was indeed an option Trump pushed for, and now we have this confirmation.
Before we dive in, it’s worth distinguishing what this is about. There were basically two main options laid out for Pence on Jan. 6:
- The more drastic one: Pence unilaterally rejecting election results from key states and trying to declare Trump the winner. (At this point, a House with a majority of Republican-controlled delegations would decide the matter, with one vote per delegation.)
- The supposedly more palatable one: Pence declaring certain states’ results to be in question, and “sending it back to the states” to decide what to do with their electors, effectively buying some time. (The idea was that, because Republicans control many of the Biden-won states in question, those states might send alternate electors and let the House — again, with a majority of GOP-controlled delegations — decide the matter.)
The strategy ultimately landed on the second — not because Trump didn’t want to do the first, mind you, but because it became clear Pence had severe reservations about the whole thing.
And to get a taste of just how extreme Trump’s statement is, you need only look at how those around him have talked about it.
In September, The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa revealed the existence of the “Eastman memo,” which was essentially a step-by-step guide for how Trump could overturn the election on Jan. 6 — including the two options above. At the time, the idea that they would have actually pursued Option No. 1 was considered so extreme that the memo’s author, Trump lawyer John Eastman, and Eastman’s employer both distanced themselves from it.
Eastman assured that, despite laying out the option for Trump, it was in fact a “crazy” idea. He told the National Review’s John McCormack that it was highly unlikely to work and that it “doesn’t make a whole lot of sense given that we know the vice president is very likely to be one of the contenders for the office that he’ll be deciding.”
Eastman even said he should be commended for pushing Trump toward Option No. 2.
“Call me the white-knight hero here, talking [Trump] down from the more aggressive position,” Eastman said.
Eastman’s employer, the Claremont Institute, also weighed in. It too deemed this idea to be so extreme that it needed to be emphasized that Eastman hadn’t actually supported it. It even said the idea he did support it had “done great damage.”
“Contrary to almost universally false news accounts, which have done great damage, John did not ask the Vice President, who was presiding over the Joint Session of Congress where electoral votes were to be counted on January 6, to ‘overturn’ the election or to decide the validity of electoral votes,” Claremont said in its statement.
This same perception that had done “great damage” to Eastman’s reputation is now the thing Trump says Pence should have done.
The idea was even rejected at the time by some of those most forcefully pushing to question the election results, like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Even late Sunday, another of Trump’s lawyers, Jenna Ellis, assured that Pence did not have the power Trump had just said he did.
“The power to determine which electors to count rests solely with state legislatures, per Article II, Sec 1.2, not a VP,” Ellis said.
Pence himself said this past summer that the more extreme of the two options was “un-American.”
“Now, there are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session that I possess the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states,” Pence said.
He added: “And the truth is, there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”
Trump, of course, has made little secret that he saw this as a viable path. He floated both options as late as Jan. 5, 2021, saying Pence could “also decertify the illegal and corrupt results and send them to the House of Representatives for the one-vote-for-one-state tabulation.”
He’s now reasserting, more than a year later, that that’s the path Pence should have indeed pursued. He’s advocated something so anti-democratic that his own lawyers and vice president have said it was illegal, “crazy” and “un-American.” That could certainly bear on both the Jan. 6 investigation — in that it reinforces Trump’s true motive — and the Electoral Count Act overhaul effort — in that it actually reinforces the need to clarify this.
But more than anything, it renders Republican efforts to suggest this was anything other than an attempted self-coup rather silly. And it also renders any suggestions that he wouldn’t try this kind of thing again even sillier.