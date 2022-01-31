So when Trump appeared at a rally in Texas on Saturday — deftly if obviously named “Save America,” in keeping with his political action committee — it sure seemed like a political event. There was Trump, a former president, recognizing local elected officials who were there, he said, because of the size of the crowd. (“They’re politicians. Who can blame them?”) There were people in the crowd holding those little placards that are now commonplace. Many of those on the risers behind Trump as he spoke wore shirts reading “cops for Trump” or “Blacks for Trump,” as though Trump was a candidate who’d received endorsements from those constituent organizations. (And as though Trump had been the one to resolve the tensions between those groups. And as though “Blacks for Trump” didn’t have its own odd backstory.)