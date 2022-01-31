The same pattern applies to his actual politicking. Trump holds lots of “campaign rallies,” events that in practice are less like campaign events than rock concerts. Those rallies are to the real thing what One America is to news coverage: a decent imitation that looks legit at a glance but which exists for a very different purpose. In One America’s case, that’s elevating Trump. In Trump’s case, that’s aggregating power for himself in the name of aggregating it for the political right.
So when Trump appeared at a rally in Texas on Saturday — deftly if obviously named Save America, in keeping with his political action committee — it sure seemed like a political event. There was Trump, a former president, recognizing local elected officials who were there, he said, because of the size of the crowd. (“They’re politicians. Who can blame them?”) There were people in the crowd holding those little placards that are now commonplace. Many of those on the risers behind Trump as he spoke wore shirts reading “cops for Trump” or “Blacks for Trump,” as though Trump was a candidate who’d received endorsements from those constituent organizations. (And as though Trump had been the one to resolve the tensions between those groups. And as though “Blacks for Trump” didn’t have its own odd backstory.)
But listening to Trump speak, one would be reminded that, for him, politics has never been about policy. He always understood that the value he offered to Republicans was not in the complex solutions he proposed to their problems but, instead, in the bluntness of them. He’s the furthest thing from a technocrat. He’s a rageocrat. A lashocrat. He offered Republican voters and disaffected Americans a chance to shiv America’s perceived elites, and voters took him up on it.
What did he propose as a platform in Texas? Well, increasing immigration enforcement officers, as a way of bashing President Biden on border crossings (after he falsely claimed that 5 million people had crossed in 2021). Otherwise a very familiar litany: a wall, ending “chain migration,” making things in America again, etc. There were a few new additions, like firing the “woke” generals (the new part here being the descriptor, not the intent) and banning “men” from participating in women’s sports, an obvious bit of transphobia. But neither he nor his audience believed that this is what supporting Trump was really about.
It was, instead, a pitch reminiscent of the one he made before an evangelical audience shortly before the Iowa caucuses in 2016.
“Christianity is under tremendous siege, whether we want to talk about it or we don’t want to talk about it,” he said then. So, his pitch: “Christianity will have power. If I’m there, you’re going to have plenty of power, you don’t need anybody else. You’re going to have somebody representing you very, very well.”
He wouldn’t and couldn’t articulate what he intended to do with that power to benefit the religious right. What he promised, instead, was that if he had power, he’d share it. If they invested in Trump, he’d pay appropriate dividends. It was the same pitch he made to Republicans broadly, really: Just give me power and I’ll be your enforcer. A clubocrat.
What’s gotten the most attention from Trump’s speech — very understandably — were the feints he made at justifying political violence.
His assertion that he would “treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly” and that “if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons.” This leverages a convenient bit of rhetoric that suggests that hundreds of people arrested solely for trespassing at the U.S. Capitol that day are in jail (they are not) or that the unpleasant and unacceptable conditions they face are specific to them (they are not). But Trump is not saying “let’s improve their conditions or release them on bail.” He’s saying, “maybe I’ll give them a pass on participating in the riot aimed at securing me a second term in office.”
And then there was his suggestion that his followers rise up in opposition to potential criminal charges he might face. If the “radical, vicious, racist prosecutors” investigating him and his business “do anything wrong or illegal,” then he wanted to see “the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt.”
A few quick things on that. There’s the “anything wrong or illegal,” a laughable boundary for a guy who claims that anyone who did anything he doesn’t like has violated the law. There’s also the description of the prosecutors as “racist,” an appeal to the worries about “reverse racism” that heavily undergird his support. And, of course, his disparagement of protesters when precisely those sorts of demonstrations erupted shortly after his win in 2016.
What’s missed in that demand, though, was how Trump framed the prosecutions.
“In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you,” he told the audience, to cheers.
This is a central part of Trump’s ability to advocate for power for himself. Talk to Trump supporters and you understand that they don’t view this as the sort of self-serving conflation of interests that it appears to be to outsiders. His most fervent base of support see themselves arrayed against a powerful elite, the “entire rotten and wretched political class,” as Trump described it in Texas, but all of the other rotten, wretched people who wield power as well. As one supporter told me at a rally in Pennsylvania a few years ago, “you feel like he’s fighting for you” — so they fight for him.
Trump’s desire to simply hold power that he can deploy against his enemies is aided by the fact that his base is the Republican Party. It is easier for Trump to argue for power for power’s sake with a party base that has been inculcated with a message that government action is necessarily detrimental. When Trump broke the Republican Party and Republican campaigning in 2016, he also freed the party in many ways. In 2020, the party didn’t bother to articulate a platform, just as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has declined to present one for the 2022 midterms. The platform is: Win and get power. There are things McConnell wants to do, but why articulate them and risk dampening the fury of his party’s base? Right-wing media often argues for Republicans on the basis of their serving as a countervailing force to the left; why muddy that message?
“I know from the work I’ve done dating back to 1994 that it’s not enough to be the opposition party,” longtime Republican strategist Frank Luntz told NBC News about McConnell’s play. “You have to give people a reason to vote for you or they stay home.” Do you? Or can you simply say, we need power, now.
“This November you have to throw these raving lunatics the hell out of power,” Trump said in Texas, “and elect strong, smart, tough Republicans who will restore your borders, protect your safety, defend your jobs and put America first.”
Everything is under threat, including America itself, and the right must regain power to push back. That’s the pitch, in its essence. It’s the rationalization for supporting Trump and, at times, for going further. For storming the Capitol. And a lot of Trump supporters decided against staying home in both 2016 and 2020 based on little more.
“Remember,” Trump said at another point, “there are far more of us than there are of them.” This isn’t true, as the results of the 2020 election might suggest. But it is of a piece with everything else: If we are the embattled majority, trampled upon for so long, we must rise up. We’re the popular will, a voice muted by the purported corruption that tainted the election. So let’s ensure that the GOP and, eventually, Trump have power to push back.
It’s like you’re walking along in the rain and all of a sudden a powerful luxury car pulls up to give you a ride. Maybe that’s the better analogy. Trump is a carocrat. A mobilecrat. A vehiclecrat. Something like that.