The statement came in response to ongoing efforts by Congress to make changes to the Electoral Count Act, a law that governs what Congress should do in the case of any disputes about which candidate won in a state. Among the changes under consideration is making it more explicit that the role of the vice president is merely ceremonial.
“If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had ‘absolutely no right’ to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?” Trump said in his statement. “Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!”
There has been no evidence of widespread fraud in any states in which Biden prevailed, despite repeated claims by Trump to the contrary.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is among the lawmakers involved in bipartisan talks about changes to the Electoral Count Act, an effort that has gained momentum in the wake of the failure of Democrats to pass sweeping voting rights legislation.
Among the other changes under consideration is raising the total number of senators and House members required to challenge a state’s count.
George Conway, a conservative lawyer and husband of former White House aide Kellyanne Conway, was among those who took to social media to respond to Trump’s statement.
“The answer is: The Twelfth Amendment and the Electoral Count Act of 1887 already make it entirely clear that the Vice President merely opens the envelopes,” Conway tweeted. “But sometimes we want to make laws even clearer so that even semiliterate psychopaths have a chance at understanding them.”
Trump’s latest salvo at Pence, who is considering a 2024 bid for president, came a day after he dangled the prospect of pardons for rioters charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol if he is elected president in 2024.
“If I run and I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly,” Trump said Saturday near the end of a lengthy campaign rally in Conroe, Tex. “We will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”