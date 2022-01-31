I found that in 2012 and 2020, but not in 2016, racial prejudice predicted lower trust in election fairness. Others also have found that racial prejudice predicted lower trust in electoral outcomes in 2008 and 2012, but not in elections before Barack Obama’s two candidacies. In 2012, biased Whites were 16 percentage points less likely than other Whites to say that the election count would be fair. In 2020, biased Whites were nine percentage points less likely to think that the election count would be accurate; six percentage points less likely to trust local election officials; and five percentage points more likely to believe that eligible voters are denied the right to vote. It is likely that racially prejudiced Whites think of White Americans when they think of eligible voters and, thus, have concerns about people like them being denied the right to vote. The data suggest that Whites who harbor negative stereotypes about Blacks as lazy, unintelligent or violent may deem this group unworthy of political membership and, therefore, illegitimate voters.