The shutdown of Diem appears to be the first time a Facebook project has folded directly because of regulatory pushback, my colleagues Elizabeth Dwoskin and Gerrit De Vynck reported. “Regulators continue to worry about how such a large player getting into crypto could undermine the stability of the financial system, and Facebook failed to make the case for why its product was necessary,” Elizabeth and Gerrit write. “By the time Facebook canceled Diem, the project was ‘nowhere near’ regulatory approval, one of the people familiar with it said.”