In 2012, the Obama administration finalized the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, which required coal-fired power plants to install expensive “scrubber" technology that cleans the gases passing through their smokestacks.

In the analysis underpinning the rule, Obama officials found that it would cost the industry $9.6 billion a year to comply. They justified those costs by estimating that the rule would yield $86 billion in public health benefits over five years by preventing up to 11,000 premature deaths, 4,700 nonfatal heart attacks and 2,600 hospitalizations for respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Donald Trump, the EPA But in 2018, under, the EPA determined that it was not “appropriate and necessary” to curb mercury pollution from power plants because the costs of doing so outweighed the benefits.

In particular, the Trump administration accused Obama officials of inflating the benefits of mercury standards by including the incidental benefits of limiting fine particulate matter, or tiny particles that can infiltrate the lungs.