Their comments also came swiftly to the attention of Michigan’s top election official, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats.
Benson noted in a tweet Sunday that “voter intimidation and tampering with election machines is illegal.” The Detroit News reported Monday night that Benson had referred both men’s comments to Nessel’s office.
“Law enforcement absolutely needs to investigate,” Benson said during an appearance Tuesday on CNN. “There’s a number of potential legal violations.”
Nessel also weighed in on the episode, tweeting Sunday that “engaging in such conduct will result in arrest & prosecution.” She also asked: “Will [the Michigan Republican Party] condemn the encouragement of felonious acts by its candidates for office? Or is this cool now?”
Nessel’s tweet included video from the event in Lansing County.
In the video, Kelley is seen telling the audience of prospective poll workers, “If you see something you don’t like happening with the machines, you see something going on, unplug it from the wall.”
Detmer, meanwhile, was asked what could be done to “protect” Republican election observers at the venue in Detroit where absentee ballots were counted after the 2020 presidential election.
“The ideal thing is to do this peacefully,” Detmer said. “That’s ideal. But the American people, at some point in time, if we can’t change the tide, which I believe we can, we need to be prepared to lock and load.”
“You asked what can we do. Show up armed,” he added.
The venue in question, then known as the TCF Center, attracted scores of Republican protesters after the election. Supporters of then-President Donald Trump claimed GOP poll workers there were treated unfairly.
The Detroit News reported that in a text exchange Monday, Detmer emphasized that it would be best to handle such situations peacefully. But he stood by his use of the phrase “lock and load.”
“That’s what the 2nd Amendment is for,” Detmer wrote. “Worst case … lock and load.”