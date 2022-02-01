Polling suggests it was the former. A January poll conducted by YouGov for the Economist found that about a fifth of Republicans approved at least somewhat of those who stormed the Capitol that day. Another YouGov poll, conducted for Yahoo News, found that the same percentage believed the attack to be justified. This is not equivalent to a question about whether those rioters should be pardoned. In that latter poll, though, 8 in 10 Republicans said that it was time to put the attack “behind us.” That followed a question about the Jan. 6 investigation underway in the House, so the responses may have been colored by that context. That result does suggest some sympathy for simply being done with the whole thing.