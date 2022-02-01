To answer this, we have to first consider an unknown variable: To what extent are deaths actually centered among Republicans? If we look at data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how those deaths have been distributed by age, we get a hint. Deaths from covid have been disproportionately among older Americans, a population that’s much more heavily Republican. If we compare those deaths with 2020 American National Election Study data on party distribution and then do a little math, we see that — excluding all other factors — we would assume that slightly more Republicans than Democrats had died of covid.