Russia’s response to the crisis suggests a similar concern about order. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in December published a draft treaty proposal calling on the United States to limit its political and military influence in the region. Because NATO is explicitly organized as an alliance for defense, it poses no threat to Russia’s territorial integrity, especially given Russia’s nuclear arsenal. But Russia, whose ambitions for international order are limited to maintaining de facto political control over the states that once made up the Soviet Union, perceives the expansion of Western political, military, and economic institutions as threatening its sphere of influence in its own backyard.