“Senator Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance,” Sanchez said in a statement. “As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling. He is currently being cared for at UNM Hospital, resting comfortably, and expected to make a full recovery.”
Sanchez added that Luján’s offices would remain open and continue providing constituent services without interruption, but it is unclear how long Luján himself will be out. Luján’s absence comes as President Biden is searching for a Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who recently announced his intention to retire at the end of this court term.
Biden has said he plans to announce a nominee by the end of February. Luján is not on the Senate Judiciary Committee, so his absence would not affect the committee’s ability to vet the nominee and hold confirmation hearings, which probably would take at least two weeks after the announcement.
Democrats, who hold a narrow 50-50 majority in the Senate — with Vice President Harris as the tiebreaking vote — will need a unified front if they want to confirm Biden’s nominee without the help of Republicans.
Two other sitting senators have suffered strokes in recent history, leading in both cases to extended absences. Former Sen. Tim Johnson (D-S.D.) spent nine months recovering after a December 2006 cerebral episode, while former Sen. Mark Kirk (R-Ill.) was absent for nearly a year, returning in January 2013. Neither man served in an evenly split Senate, and their strokes were of different types than Lujan’s.
In the event the senator needs to vacate his seat, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) — who happens to be a distant cousin of Luján — would appoint a replacement.
Several of Luján’s Democratic colleagues wished him a speedy recovery Tuesday.
“Praying for my friend @SenatorLujan and glad to hear he is making a full recovery,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) tweeted.