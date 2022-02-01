There's a lot more in this poll, including the year's thirstiest survey question: Whether Florida Democrats would vote for Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton in a 2024 primary. The sample size of 164 is too small to be useful, but the fact that the question's been forced, and that Biden trails Clinton, is notable. Florida is one of just five states where Biden ran slightly behind Clinton's 2016 vote share, and Biden's approval rating is 39 percent. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried both pick up a very small number of voters who disapprove of Biden, as does Demings; Republicans don't win all 59 percent of voters who say the country's on the wrong track. The results are leads for the GOP candidates in every race, with the weakest Republican tested being Florida's adopted president, Donald Trump. In an early trial heat, he leads Biden by just 3 points, identical to his 2020 win margin; DeSantis leads by 7.