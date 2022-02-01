“The Democrats walked all over Brian Kemp,” says Trump, who is flanked by a pair of American flags. “He was afraid of Stacey ‘The Hoax’ Abrams. Brian Kemp let us down. We can’t let it happen again.”
Perdue, who is trying to unseat Kemp in the GOP gubernatorial primary, does not speak in the ad but appears alongside Trump in several images.
Trump later offers his endorsement of Perdue, a former U.S. senator who was defeated by Democrat Jon Ossoff in a runoff in January 2021. Some Republicans blamed Perdue’s loss as a senator on Trump’s fixation on his 2020 election defeat.
“David Perdue is an outstanding man,” Trump says. “He’s tough. He’s smart. He has my complete and total endorsement.”
Abrams, a voting rights activist, is now seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in the hope of a rematch against Kemp, to whom she lost narrowly in 2018.
The words “Stop Stacey” appear toward the end of Perdue’s ad as Trump continues to speak.
At another point, the narrator emphasizes that Perdue is the only Georgia gubernatorial candidate backed by Trump.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Perdue campaign is spending at least $150,000 on the ad.
Trump heavily lobbied Perdue to challenge Kemp, a move that ensured that Trump’s false claims that the 2020 vote was stolen from him would continue to be heard in Georgia.