“The Democrats walked all over Brian Kemp,” Trump says. “He was afraid of Stacey ‘The Hoax’ Abrams. Brian Kemp let us down. We can’t let it happen again.”
Perdue, who is trying to unseat Kemp in the GOP gubernatorial primary, does not speak in the ad but appears alongside Trump in several images.
Trump later offers his endorsement of Perdue, a former U.S. senator who was defeated in a January runoff by Democrat Jon Ossoff. Trump’s fixation on the 2020 election was blamed by some Republicans for Perdue’s loss as a senator.
“David Perdue is an outstanding man,” Trump says. “He’s tough. He’s smart. He has my complete and total endorsement.”
Abrams, a voting rights activist, is now seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in the hope of a rematch against Kemp, to whom she lost narrowly in 2018.
The words “Stop Stacey” appear toward the end of Perdue’s ad as Trump continues to speak.
At another point, the narrator emphasizes that Perdue is the only Georgia gubernatorial candidate backed by Trump.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Perdue campaign is spending at least $150,000 on the ad.
Trump heavily lobbied Perdue to challenge Kemp, a move that ensured that Trump’s false claims that the 2020 vote was stolen would continue to be heard in Georgia.