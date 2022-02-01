But it remains to be seen whether Republicans and Democrats can come to an accord on precisely how the law should be modified. For one, the bipartisan group is looking at a broader range of election-related proposals, including federal funding for election agencies and protections for state and local administrators who have faced harassment and intimidation. Some Republicans are privately warning that a more expansive bill could become difficult to pass, with any Senate legislation needing at least 60 votes to vault a potential filibuster.