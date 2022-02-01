But if you drill down, what the statement really seems to be about, in large part, is walking back his comments on precisely what that scheme entailed.
There were basically two options Trump and his allies wanted Pence to pursue: having Pence declare Trump the winner by rejecting certain states’ election results, or merely having Pence declare states’ results to be in dispute and sending the matter back to them. Both were drastic and undemocratic ideas predicated on bogus claims of widespread voter fraud and on the idea the House, in which a majority of delegations are controlled by Republicans, would follow up by making Trump the winner. But the former was certainly more drastic.
“Actually, what they are saying is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away,” Trump said Sunday, while discussing efforts to clarify the Electoral Count Act. “Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!”
On Tuesday, though, Trump very conspicuously focused only on the latter option, mentioning it twice in the course of a characteristically false series of claims.
Trump said the Electoral Count Act reform effort shows that “the Vice President did have this right or, more pointedly, could have sent the votes back to various legislators for reassessment after so much fraud and irregularities were found.”
The “more pointedly” is doing a lot of work here. Trump’s use of it makes clear this is intended to suggest his goal might have been the supposedly more-benign option — no matter what he said Sunday.
To drive the point home, Trump returned at the end of his statement to the idea that sending it back to the states was what Pence should have and could have done — rather than, apparently, trying to overturn the election himself.
“Therefore, the Unselect Committee should be investigating … why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval, in that it has now been shown that he clearly had the right to do so!” Trump concluded.
Exactly why Trump is now shifting the focus to this latter option is a valid question to ask. Trump has pulled back on such admissions before, and his critics often believe it’s because he or someone around him has recognized the potential legal jeopardy that accompanied them. Trump faces not only a congressional Jan. 6 investigation in which some are floating potential crimes Trump might have committed, but also a criminal investigation in Fulton County, Ga. That latter probe involves evidence that Trump was far less concerned about actual evidence of fraud than with getting something to lay a predicate for overturning his loss.
Certainly, admitting that he wanted Pence to try to overturn the election himself gives lie to the idea this was about anything other than Trump winning. Numerous people around Trump have said the idea Trump promoted Sunday was “crazy,” illegal and even “un-American,” as Pence himself put it last summer. The idea is that it speaks to Trump’s true intent. At the very least, it makes it very difficult for Republicans who talk about “irregularities” and “perceptions” of fraud to continue pretending this wasn’t what it transparently was.
And Trump had focused more on this less-drastic option, at least publicly. While he suggested in a Jan. 5, 2021, statement that the unilateral Pence option was on the table and available, much of his public commentary focused on sending the matter back to the states. That’s likely because it was the most practical option — given Pence wasn’t keen on going along with the scheme — but also because it fit more neatly with what other Republicans were willing to go along with.
Sunday’s statement only reinforced what Trump truly wanted, though. And Tuesday’s walkback was a rather feeble attempt to pretend otherwise.