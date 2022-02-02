Until his death. Actuarial tables from 2019 suggest that a 53 year-old man would have been expected to live another 27 years, meaning that Daniels’s death from covid deprived his family of a father and his community of a hero for nearly another three decades. Daniels’s death, in other words, wasn’t just a loss of life. It was a loss of years of life. Nearly 30 years, gone, thanks to the virus.
New research from Hanke Heun-Johnson and Bryan Tysinger conducted for the University of Southern California’s Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics looks at that same equation for all of the unexpected deaths that have occurred since the pandemic began. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculates a metric called “excess deaths,” a comparison between the number of deaths recorded in the United States and the number of deaths that would be expected based on prior years’ trends. It allows them to spot things like exceptionally bad flu seasons, for example. Those data are also how we know that the number of deaths from covid-19 is not exaggerated: Hundreds of thousands more people have died over the past two years than we otherwise would have expected.
And according to Heun-Johnson and Tysinger, those excess deaths have stripped away a cumulative 13.5 million years of life.
It’s an immense number and one that necessarily keeps growing. A similar analysis from the team last summer put the total at about nine million years of life — meaning that the total has grown by about 50 percent since then.
“The deaths keep shifting younger and younger in the U.S. population,” Tysinger explained in a Zoom call on Wednesday afternoon. “When we wrote the paper the first time, we were amazed at the average years of life lost per person who died. And it’s only gotten worse.”
Again, remember the math here. A 30-year-old who dies contributes about half a century to the cumulative total, while a 90-year-old who dies of covid contributes much less. If more young people are dying, the cumulative toll increases more quickly. CDC data breaking down deaths by age shows that — particularly during the delta variant wave last summer — deaths among those under the age of 65 surged. In August, 2 in 5 deaths were among people below that age.
Perhaps the most dramatic effect Heun-Johnson and Tysinger found was in the disproportionate distribution of those lost years of life by race. Older Americans had more cumulative years of life lost than did Americans under the age of 65 simply because so many more older people died. But within each of those age groups — over and under 65 — it was Black and Hispanic men and women who lost disproportionately more years of life relative to population.
This is not simply a function of vaccination rates. Hispanic Americans are as likely to be vaccinated as are White Americans at this point, with Black Americans trailing a bit. There have been disparities in the past that are wider, so we can’t simply assume that none of it is vaccination. In fact, much of it likely is. But it’s also likely that the divide derives to some extent from factors like health vulnerability and income.
Again, Heun-Johnson and Tysinger aren’t looking specifically at covid-19 deaths but excess deaths in general. Which raised an interesting complication that Heun-Johnson pointed out when we spoke. The CDC normally uses a five-year window to build the baseline against which weekly deaths can be compared to figure out what constitutes a normal level of death. But since we’re now two years into a pandemic that’s leaving thousands of people dead a day, the CDC has had to adjust its processes.
“The algorithm is falling apart,” Heun-Johnson said, “which is just pretty sad,” given what it implies about the scale of mortality.
For all of the talk about how vaccines have reduced the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus, it is still the case that more than 45,000 people have died on average in each of the last six months. There’s something of a plateau in the death toll since September, one that arose with the delta variant, faded a bit and then began to spike again with omicron. It’s a plateau that exists despite more than half of the population being fully vaccinated.
January, more than a year after vaccines first became available, was the fourth deadliest month on record for the pandemic. The omicron wave has been far deadlier here than in other wealthy countries around the world.
But, then, the United States has consistently been an outlier in its covid death toll. The country has consistently made up a larger percentage of covid deaths in a month than it does the world’s total population, according to numbers from Our World in Data. In only two months has our toll been disproportionately low instead of disproportionately high. The U.S. makes up more than 3.6 times as much of the cumulative global death toll as we do the global population.
This is absolutely in part because not all countries report deaths accurately or in a timely way. But, again, even compared to other wealthy countries that cannot be credibly accused of misrepresenting data, we’re faring poorly. In part that’s because our vaccination efforts fell short of what experts had hoped — though the scale of vaccination has helped keep deaths lower than they would otherwise have been.
Of course, our vaccination efforts fell short in large part because they became intertwined with partisan politics. The places that have seen the most covid-19 deaths relative to population are consistently places that vote more heavily Republican. Republicans make up most of the unvaccinated population.
More than 880,000 American lives have been cut short by a disease for which a vaccine exists than can almost entirely reduce the risk of death. Those lives are not, as some would suggest, simply elderly Americans who would have died imminently for other reasons. It includes a lot of people who had years, decades of life in front of them. 13.5 million years, in fact.
It included a lot of people like Edward Daniels — heroes to their communities and beloved members of families — who were taken far too soon.