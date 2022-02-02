New research from Hanke Heun-Johnson and Bryan Tysinger conducted for the University of Southern California’s Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics looks at that same equation for all of the unexpected deaths that have occurred since the pandemic began. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculates a metric called “excess deaths,” a comparison between the number of deaths recorded in the United States and the number of deaths that would be expected based on prior years’ trends. It allows them to spot things like exceptionally bad flu seasons, for example. Those data are also how we know that the number of deaths from covid-19 is not exaggerated: hundreds of thousands more people have died over the past two years than we otherwise would have expected.