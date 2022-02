In 2018, Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.) faced a primary challenger with a familiar name: Ron Estes. Kansas doesn’t generally allow incumbent titles on ballots, but it allows candidates to distinguish themselves in such situations. So the congressman chose “Rep.” The challenger chose his middle initial, “M.” A Democrat in the race filed with the State Objections Board to prevent the congressman from using the title — ostensibly because the title would be on the general-election ballot, too, but perhaps also in hopes that Republicans might unwittingly nominate the other Ron Estes. The request was denied.