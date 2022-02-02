In 2012, Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) wanted to run against Rep. Todd Akin (R-Mo.) in the general election, viewing him as a flawed candidate. So she ran ads pitching him as the “most conservative congressman in Missouri” — seemingly attacking him but really trying to help him. She even took the extraordinary step of putting her campaign in contact with his and advising it on its advertising strategy. McCaskill detailed the scheme in a 2015 book, boasting that she had successfully “manipulated the Republican primary.” Some experts raised concerns about the plot’s legality.