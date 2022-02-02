Here’s the blow-by-blow:
- In late 2018, then-congressional candidate Newman signed a contract with a local political activist, Iymen Chehade, pledging to give him a job in her congressional office with a salary of $135,000 to $140,000.
- After Newman won the seat in 2020, she didn’t hire Chehade.
- He sued, citing the contract as a reason he didn’t run against her in the 2020 primary. The two reached a settlement last summer.
- Newman has indicated that preventing Chehade from running against her wasn’t part of the reason for the agreement and that two hadn’t spoken about it.
- But the Office of Congressional Ethics obtained a 2018 email from Chehade to Newman outlining potential provisions of the contract. Among them: “Chehade agrees not to announce or submit his candidacy for election to Congressional Representative of the 3rd District of Illinois. In exchange, Newman will hire Chehade as her Chief Foreign Policy Advisor.”
- The OCE has said Newman was “likely” motivated by getting Chehade not to run. It also says the evidence it has gathered “strongly contradicts Rep. Newman’s testimony.”
- And the latest twist: Despite the legal battle, Newman’s latest campaign finance filings show that she has now indeed hired Chehade — but to her campaign rather than her congressional office. He made about $54,000 in the second half of 2021, a very high sum for a campaign foreign policy adviser. The payments began two days after their settlement, the Daily Beast reported.
The campaign declined to say whether the hire had something to do with the settlement and said, “As sometimes happens, Mr. Chehade and Marie had a disagreement that led to a lawsuit in 2021. The two settled the lawsuit amicably last year and agreed to move forward together in a productive manner.” It called the controversy “a tactic out of the right-wing playbook to manufacture a scandal.”
But while this story is exceedingly Chicago, it’s hardly the only example of alleged and real political scheming in congressional primaries in recent years. Given the unusual dynamics and lack of a general-election glare, people are often emboldened to try some pretty transparent things to game the system.
To wit:
Former congressman David Rivera (R-Fla.) was fined nearly half a million dollars last year for a plot to illegally funnel money to a primary challenger for his likely Democratic opponent in 2012. The candidate and a GOP consultant involved (Rivera’s ex-girlfriend) were convicted of crimes; Rivera hasn’t been charged.
(In Florida, there is also a long and demonstrated history of getting sham write-in candidates to run in the other party’s primary. The purpose: to get around a law stating that in primaries in which only one party has candidates running, voters of all affiliations can cast ballots.)
In Newman’s district, the former incumbent, Rep. William O. Lipinski (D-Ill.), retired only after he had won the 2004 primary. This meant party leaders would select his ballot replacement, and they just happened to choose Lipinski’s son, Daniel, whom the elder had been setting up as his successor. The younger one held the seat until Newman defeated him in a primary.
The same year, Rep. Rodney Alexander (La.) switched his party affiliation from Democratic to Republican at the last minute, leaving Democrats without a strong challenger in his first run under the GOP banner.
In 2008, Rep. Ron Lewis (Ky.) assured fellow Republicans he would seek reelection. But just before the deadline, the wife of his chief of staff, Daniel London, filed paperwork both withdrawing Lewis’s candidacy and putting London on the ballot. National Republicans had gotten wind of the plot, though, and were able to get another candidate, Brett Guthrie, to file with a minute to spare. Guthrie defeated London in the primary and has held the seat ever since. Lewis apologized.
In 2018, Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.) faced a primary challenger with a familiar name: Ron Estes. Kansas doesn’t generally allow incumbent titles on ballots, but it allows candidates to distinguish themselves in such situations. So the congressman chose “Rep.” The challenger chose his middle initial, “M.” A Democrat in the race filed with the State Objections Board to prevent the congressman from using the title — ostensibly because the title would be on the general-election ballot, too, but perhaps also in hopes that Republicans might unwittingly nominate the other Ron Estes. The request was denied.
In 2012, Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) wanted to run against Rep. Todd Akin (R-Mo.) in the general election, viewing him as a flawed candidate. So she ran ads pitching him as the “most conservative congressman in Missouri” — seemingly attacking him but really trying to help him. She even took the extraordinary step of putting her campaign in contact with his and advising it on its advertising strategy. McCaskill detailed the scheme in a 2015 book, boasting that she had successfully “manipulated the Republican primary.” Some experts raised concerns about the plot’s legality.
Other Senate Democrats have in recent election years run ads seeking to influence Republican primaries. These include then-Sen. Kay Hagan (D-N.C.) seemingly attacking her top would-be GOP opponent for supporting Obamacare, which she also supported. But McCaskill took things to a different level.
Similarly, the conservative Club for Growth in 2016 ran ads praising liberal then-Rep. Alan Grayson (D-Fla.) for opposing the Export-Import Bank and criticizing his Democratic opponent for supporting it. The ads were also run even before Grayson officially got in the race, effectively serving as an invitation. Grayson ran, but he later lost the primary.