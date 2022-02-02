Amid bipartisan prayers and well-wishes for Luján’s health, the political impact was immediate: Plans to advance three controversial nominees Wednesday through the evenly divided Senate Commerce Committee were abandoned due to his absence, and many on Capitol Hill braced for partisan battles to come, including the fight to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer.
“I will be just really blunt: What’s on my mind in this situation is that it could have been any one of us,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). “The good news is he seems to be recovering well, and he’ll be back. But in an evenly divided Senate, every one of us is indispensable.”
Luján, 49, was stricken last week with dizziness and fatigue while in New Mexico, according to a Tuesday statement from his chief of staff, Carlos Sanchez. He visited a hospital in Santa Fe and was subsequently transferred to an Albuquerque hospital, where he was diagnosed with a stroke in the cerebellum and underwent surgery to address brain swelling, Sanchez said.
Luján is “expected to make a full recovery,” the statement said. A Luján aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the senator’s medical condition said he could return to work in Washington in four to six weeks if his recovery goes as doctors expect.
Many Democrats seized on that news to declare that business would proceed as usual.
“All of us are hopeful and optimistic that he will be back to his old self before long,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday. “In the meantime, the U.S. Senate will continue to move forward in carrying out its business on behalf of the American people.”
But without further details about Luján’s condition and prognosis, a pall of uncertainty hung over the Senate’s business. The delay between Luján’s hospitalization on Thursday and the public announcement on Tuesday further fed speculation on Capitol Hill about the gravity of his condition.
Kevin Sheth, a neurologist and professor at the Yale School of Medicine and Yale New Haven Hospital, said it was reasonable to expect that Luján could make a relatively rapid recovery, given the circumstances described in the public statement about the stroke.
Cerebellar strokes, located in the back of the brain adjacent to the brain stem, are typically more manageable and associated with more positive outcomes than those in other parts of the brain, Sheth said, so long as they are treated quickly. The surgery, he added, was probably done to relieve pressure on the adjacent brain stem, which can cause more serious and permanent damage.
Luján’s malady is distinct from neurological episodes suffered by then-Sens. Tim Johnson (D-S.D.) in 2006 and Mark Kirk (R-Ill.) in 2012, both of which resulted in months-long absences and permanent disabilities.
Sheth said a recurrence is always a risk for stroke victims, and identifying and addressing the cause of the stroke will be an important factor for Luján and his doctors, he added, but it is possible he could return to work much more quickly than Kirk or Johnson.
“The details matter, but I think it’s possible he could be back within weeks,” he said. “There are few locations in the brain where you’d pick [to have a stroke] — this is one of them.”
Even a limited absence stands to carry enormous stakes for Democrats. The Commerce Committee, on which Luján sits, had hoped to advance several Biden appointments at a Wednesday meeting, including Federal Communications Commission nominee Gigi B. Sohn and Federal Trade Commission nominee Alvaro M. Bedoya.
If confirmed, those two appointments would shift the partisan balance of the FCC and FTC from Republicans to Democrats. But Luján’s absence prompted Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the panel’s chairwoman, to pull consideration of Sohn and Bedoya, as well as Consumer Financial Protection Bureau nominee Mary T. Boyle, from Wednesday’s agenda.
“We have some very solid nominees that have been held up just on party-line votes and with Sen. Luján gone, that’ll make that more challenging until he returns,” Cantwell said. “But, you know, maybe we’ll figure out some ways to get support from a broader coalition.”
On the Senate floor Wednesday, Schumer set up a rapid-fire series of confirmation votes, taking advantage of the temporary absences of two Republican senators, John Hoeven (N.D.) and Mitt Romney (Utah), due to positive coronavirus tests. Additional confirmation votes are expected Thursday.
One consolation for Democrats is that Luján does not sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will be charged with vetting and advancing Breyer’s replacement. That panel’s chairman, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), told reporters he planned to plow ahead with any nominee’s consideration. Even before Luján’s stroke, Democrats hoped that they could attract at least one Republican senator to support Biden’s eventual nominee, rendering moot the absence or opposition of a single Democrat.
Should Luján be unable to return to the Senate, Democrats have another consolation: His replacement would be chosen by a Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, a distant relative.
Most of Luján’s colleagues Wednesday chose to focus on the human implications of his plight rather than the political implications — and the fickle nature of fate, sidelining a young and vigorous lawmaker amid an ever-graying crowd.
Scion of a well-known political family, Luján rose through the ranks of Democratic leadership during a 12-year House career, leading the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during a successful push to retake the chamber’s majority in 2018. He was seen as a potential successor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) before instead seeking to succeed Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) in 2020.
With a 15-point victory over his Republican opponent, Luján won Udall’s Senate seat and a perch as one of the most influential Latinos in national politics and one of the Democratic Party’s most experienced campaign players, with decades potentially remaining in his political career.
“I mean, we’re the same age — that’s frightening to think about, what he’s going through right now,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said. “Obviously, every stroke is different, but that can be a long, hard road of recovery. But I’m just really worried. I’m really worried for him.”
Marianna Sotomayor contributed to this report.