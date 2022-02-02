The White House is formally tapping three outside advisers who are veterans of politics and communications to help shepherd President Biden’s eventual Supreme Court pick through the confirmation process.

The new team is led by former senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.), whose selection as the so-called “sherpa” was made public this week. The two others are Minyon Moore, political director in the Clinton White House who is tasked with mobilizing a nationwide constellation of outside groups to build support for Biden’s nominee, and Ben LaBolt, who served as both campaign and White House spokesman for former president Barack Obama.

Jones, Moore and LaBolt will report to White House counsel Dana Remus. The new appointments were confirmed by a person familiar with the coming announcement.

The in-house team of White House officials who are currently advising Biden as he works through whom he will nominate includes Remus; White House chief of staff Ron Klain; legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell; senior adviser Cedric L. Richmond; deputy legislative affairs director Reema Dodin; senior counsel Paige Herwig; and Josh Hsu, counsel to Vice President Harris.

Nearly all are veterans of the Senate, with particular experience in judicial nominations.

Biden has said he will announce his choice, who will be the first Black woman to ever sit on the Supreme Court, by the end of February.

“The president’s focus is … choosing from a wealth of highly qualified candidates who bring to bear strong records, credentials and abilities to serve on the court in a lifetime appointment,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.