Jones, Moore and LaBolt will report to White House counsel Dana Remus. The new appointments were confirmed by a person familiar with the coming announcement.
The in-house team of White House officials who are currently advising Biden as he works through whom he will nominate includes Remus; White House chief of staff Ron Klain; legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell; senior adviser Cedric L. Richmond; deputy legislative affairs director Reema Dodin; senior counsel Paige Herwig; and Josh Hsu, counsel to Vice President Harris.
Nearly all are veterans of the Senate, with particular experience in judicial nominations.
Biden has said he will announce his choice, who will be the first Black woman to ever sit on the Supreme Court, by the end of February.
“The president’s focus is … choosing from a wealth of highly qualified candidates who bring to bear strong records, credentials and abilities to serve on the court in a lifetime appointment,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.