Jones, who will be the nominee’s official guide through the Senate, earned bipartisan plaudits from colleagues in his relatively short tenure as an elected politician on Capitol Hill. He was also a finalist for attorney general in the Biden administration — a job that went to Merrick Garland — and served as U.S. attorney when he won convictions of two Ku Klux Klan members in the 1963 church bombing that killed four Black girls in Birmingham, Ala.
Moore, a principal at the firm Dewey Square Group, has a political background that extends back decades, including on the presidential campaigns of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and former Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis. She was a senior adviser on former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, as well as chief operating officer of the Democratic National Committee.
LaBolt, a partner at the communications firm Bully Pulpit Interactive, was the White House spokesman during the efforts to confirm Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan during the Obama administration. He also served as adviser to the Biden-Harris transition.
Jones, Moore and LaBolt will report to White House counsel Dana Remus. The new appointments were confirmed by a person familiar with the coming announcement.
The in-house team of White House officials who are advising Biden as he works through whom he will nominate includes Remus; White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain; legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell; senior adviser Cedric L. Richmond; deputy legislative affairs director Reema Dodin; senior counsel Paige Herwig; and Josh Hsu, counsel to Vice President Harris.
Nearly all are veterans of the Senate, with particular experience in judicial nominations.
Biden has said he will announce his choice, who will be the first Black woman to ever sit on the Supreme Court, by the end of February.
“The president’s focus is … choosing from a wealth of highly qualified candidates who bring to bear strong records, credentials and abilities to serve on the court in a lifetime appointment,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.