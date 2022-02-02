Trump, of course, doesn’t care why you believe that the election was tainted. He loops everything into the rubric of fraud in part because it makes things seem more expansive and nefarious. He just wants everyone to think that something happened to make him lose and that it wasn’t a function of people wanting him out of office. But Republicans broadly have the same conflationary goals: The more people see things like ballot drop-boxes or nonprofit turnout efforts as suspect, the more they have political capital to constrain those things — and the less they can be deployed to help turn out Democratic voters. It’s the critical race theory fight all over again, with a specific term being ballooned outward to encompass a raft of other unrelated but disliked things.