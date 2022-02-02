On Tuesday, the state reported that its review of voting in the most recent federal election had, predictably, uncovered isolated examples of apparent illegal voting. Those suspect votes — not yet proven to be illegal, mind you — totaled 31 ballots. That’s out of 5.9 million ballots cast for president, meaning that 0.0005 percent of cast ballots were even suspect.
Donald Trump won Ohio by 476,000 votes. Safe to say that his victory was not tainted by rampant fraud.
If you’re reading this, you are not surprised. If you are here, reading an article about the lack of voter fraud in the 2020 election at the website of The Washington Post, you probably do not need to be told that alleged fraud was, once again, vanishingly rare, as it always is. The evidence by now is so obvious and so overwhelming that the only people who don’t accept it as such are those who’ve been willfully avoiding that evidence.
In December, I wrote about analysis conducted by the Associated Press. It tasked scores of reporters with contacting election officials in a range of states that Trump claimed had been affected by fraud and asked how many suspect votes had been cast. In total, it found fewer than 500 votes in states that cumulatively cast 25.2 million votes in 2020. Add in the totals from Ohio and we get 504 votes out of 31.2 million cast — a rate of one out of every 62,000 votes cast. It’s also just a smidgen less than the actual margins of victory in those states; the 504 suspect votes are about 796,000 votes shy of the number required to have flipped all seven states.
On the images below, the black dots are the suspect ballots. They sit on the dark gray field of all votes cast. You would be forgiven for not spotting those black dots quickly.
And yet! And yet millions of Republicans still think that rampant fraud occurred in the 2020 election. Polling released by Monmouth University last week found that more than half of Republicans think that President Biden won only by voter fraud.
When asked how big a problem fraud is in our elections, asking specifically about “votes being cast in the name of people who are not eligible to vote,” nearly two-thirds of Republicans said this was a “major problem.”
It is not a major problem. It is so much not a major problem that even Trump and his allies have tried to expand the definition of “fraud” to include things that aren’t fraud, just as Trump regularly expands the definition of “illegal” to include things that aren’t illegal or the term “RINO” to cover people who are very much not RINOs.
Because no serious person can claim that rampant fraud occurred, we instead get complicated theories about how the election was instead “rigged” or otherwise made to advantage Democrats. These claims are themselves almost uniformly bad, including claims about how voting laws were improperly changed (at times, by Republican legislatures) to make it easier to vote or about how nonprofits seeking to increase turnout in low-turnout areas worked to increase turnout in low-turnout areas.
In both cases — in all cases, in fact, including the claims of “fraud” — the actual complaint is that voters whom Republicans don’t want to have vote actually voted. The complaints about changes to state laws are not complaints that people cast illegal votes, they are complaints about how it was made easier for those legal ballots to be cast. The complaints about how money being spent to increase voting among infrequent voters are complaints about how it’s not fair to get more American citizens to weigh in on politics if they’re going to vote for Democrats. And, of course, complaints about rampant voter fraud are actually complaints that places like Philadelphia and Detroit and Atlanta had too many votes cast. Wink wink wink wink.
Trump, of course, doesn’t care why you believe that the election was tainted. He loops everything into the rubric of fraud in part because it makes things seem more expansive and nefarious. He just wants everyone to think that something happened to make him lose and that it wasn’t a function of people wanting him out of office. But Republicans broadly have the same conflationary goals: The more people see things like ballot drop-boxes or nonprofit turnout efforts as suspect, the more they have political capital to constrain those things — and the less they can be deployed to help turn out Democratic voters. It’s the critical race theory fight all over again, with a specific term being ballooned outward to encompass a raft of other unrelated but disliked things.
No one who needs to understand this will read these words. You will and have, and I appreciate it. But no one who views the whole thing as a sham and a hustle will take the time to consider the very obvious ways in which it’s not, in which the sham and the hustle is the effort to increase doubt about the election outcome.
It is unquestionably true that Jesus Christ could return to Earth tomorrow and declare that no significant fraud had occurred in the 2020 election and the percentage of Republicans who thought that Biden’s win was legitimate would increase by maybe 5 percentage points.
In part because Fox News would clip that part out of its coverage.