Over the past few years, the U.S. approach has led to the formal repatriation of 12 adults and 16 children from Syria and Iraq, as of December 2021. However, the Program on Extremism also identified a further 15 individuals who returned to the United States through their own accord. This brings the total of publicly known U.S. returnees to 44, including 22 adults (18 men and four women) and 22 individuals who were born abroad or were minors when their parents traveled to join ISIS. The scope of the issue — i.e., the number of returnees in the United States and other countries — may be larger than initially anticipated. And the range of pathways of return may prompt a closer look at nuanced tools of reintegration and rehabilitation.