Many Democrats dismissed the idea of rewriting the ECA last month as a distraction — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said it “made no sense” — while the party labored to pass a pair of voting rights bills. But those bills failed on the Senate floor due to the opposition of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to changing the chamber's filibuster rules, and now Democrats are coming around.