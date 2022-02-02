What’s remarkable about the end of his tenure in office, really, is that he didn’t pardon those accused of crimes related to the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He extended clemency to everyone who’d been rolled up in the Russia investigation, ensuring that, for example, Paul Manafort, Stephen K. Bannon and Roger Stone could all walk free. He was not shy about any of it, making the fact that he turned his back on those alleged rioters all the more obvious.
Not that he didn’t think about it. Politico reported Wednesday that the subject had been broached before he left office, with a combination of indifference and caution preventing the idea from really taking root.
This failure to rise to their defense did not go unnoticed by the accused. The QAnon shaman, Jacob Chansley, was under pressure from his family not to take a plea agreement because they were convinced that Trump would pardon him. Proud Boys member Ethan Nordean expressed his frustration about Trump in a social media message on the day Trump left office: “So glad he was able to pardon a bunch of degenerates as his last move and [defecate] on us on the way out.”
But then, during a rally in Texas on Saturday, Trump cracked the door back open.
“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly,” he said. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”
According to Robert Jenkins, an attorney who represents a number of those accused of criminal activity at the Capitol, that message was heard very clearly.
“Knowing that that is awaiting you at the end regardless of the risk you might take by moving forward with the litigation,” he told CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday morning, “absolutely it would impact not only the attorney’s perspective but certainly the client’s also.”
“So less likely to cooperate, potentially?” Berman asked.
“Far less likely to cooperate and probably more likely to proceed to a trial,” Jenkins replied.
This is precisely the bet that Chansley’s family encouraged him to make. Why make a plea deal and face fines or imprisonment when you could simply hold fast until Trump issues a pardon?
Berman then asked whether this didn’t sound like Trump was engaged in witness tampering. Jenkins didn’t really agree, though he did admit that “he certainly is putting his fingers on the scales.”
Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, ascribed to Berman’s position. Asked by Brianna Keilar earlier in the show whether Trump was tampering with potential witnesses, Aguilar was succinct: “Absolutely.”
This would definitely be a long-game play. The earliest Trump could return to office (despite what Mike Lindell says) would be Jan. 20, 2025, nearly three years from now. Of course, it’s not like criminal trials are rapidly unfolding affairs. For those who are out on bail while awaiting trial, the impetus to make deal and serve a sentence to get it over with may suddenly seem less appealing than sitting tight and quiet and crossing one’s fingers.
Journalist Marcy Wheeler, who’s been tracking the details of the Jan. 6 prosecutions more closely than perhaps anyone else, points out that this is not the first time that Trump has made a broad offer of amnesty for the targets of an investigation in which he might be implicated. All of those allies who were ensnared in the Russia probe could similarly feel confident that Trump might bail them out, as he did.
What Wheeler points to as significant is the timing. Why raise this now?
It may be circumstance, that the issue of the treatment of Jan. 6 prisoners had only reached sufficient saturation in right-wing media for it to work its way in to Trump’s rally patter. He hasn’t had that many rallies recently, after all, the most recent prior being in mid-January in Arizona. But even by then the treatment of prisoners (the ostensible predicate for Trump’s ostensible fretting) was already affixed in the far-right consciousness.
Only days before that Arizona rally came another significant development in the Jan. 6 investigations: the first charges for sedition brought against members of the Oath Keepers. As Wheeler notes, Stone, Trump’s longtime adviser, was working directly with the group on the morning of Jan. 6. On Wednesday, we learned that the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, would be providing testimony to the House committee from an Oklahoma jail. Wheeler also points out that, during a hearing last October, a lawyer for an Oath Keeper defendant remarked (as apparently picked up by a hot mic) that a “new administration” after 2024 would mean that “all charges will be dropped.”
We don’t know that Trump knew that Rhodes was going to testify. We don’t know that he knows that any of the Oath Keepers have incriminating information they might level against Trump or his allies. We don’t know that any of those who face criminal charges can reveal information that might implicate anyone Trump cares about.
But if you’re Donald Trump, why not float the idea? There’s no indication he came to the rally intending to raise the idea of pardoning those accused of crimes at the Capitol; it may simply be a snippet from Tucker Carlson that floated within reach as he was riffing for 90 minutes in search of applause lines. We certainly know enough about Trump by now, though, that such riffs can quickly become set in concrete, once he sees how mad it makes his opponents or once he realizes the benefits that the idea might bring.
We’ve been at this too long to grant Trump the benefit of the doubt that he simply stumbled onto something that might buy him both time and silence from those being targeted by investigators. However it came up, though, the effect was the same: potentially buying him time and potentially buying him silence.