Only days before that Arizona rally came another significant development in the Jan. 6 investigations: the first charges for sedition brought against members of the Oath Keepers. As Wheeler notes, Stone, Trump’s longtime adviser, was working directly with the group on the morning of Jan. 6. On Wednesday, we learned that the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, would be providing testimony to the House committee from an Oklahoma jail. Wheeler also points out that, during a hearing last October, a lawyer for an Oath Keeper defendant remarked (as apparently picked up by a hot mic) that a “new administration” after 2024 would mean that “all charges will be dropped.”