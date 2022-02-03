“Speaker Nancy Pelosi and I had a productive meeting with the President during which he made one thing clear — he is all in on the midterms, and that starts with a significant investment in House races,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairman of the DCCC, said in a statement. “If we stand together in pursuit of victory, we will hold the House in 2022.”
Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), chairman of the DSCC, said the move shows that Biden “understands the stakes of this midterm election.”
Peters joined Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) for a meeting with Biden at the White House Wednesday night to discuss the investment in Senate races. Maloney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) met separately with Biden to discuss the battle for the House.
NBC first reported the transfer and the White House meetings.
The move comes as campaign finance filings show Republicans leading the 2022 money race, although both parties have record levels of cash on hand.
As of Dec. 31, the Republican Party’s campaign committees for the House and the Senate, along with the super PACs affiliated with Republican House and Senate leadership, reported nearly $220 million in combined cash on hand. Their Democratic counterparts, by contrast, reported $176 million in cash reserves.
Democrats maintain a slim hold on power in both chambers, and public polling paints a grim picture of their party’s prospects in November. Since the fall, a majority of Americans have disapproved of Biden’s job performance as president, and recent national polls have shown that a significant majority of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Among the initiatives national Democrats have launched is a volunteer network in eight key states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — that are top priorities for the party in 2022 Senate or gubernatorial races. All eight states are presidential battlegrounds as well: In 2020, Biden narrowly lost to President Donald Trump in North Carolina but prevailed in the remaining seven.
Michael Scherer and Tyler Pager contributed to this report.