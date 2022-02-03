The visit is heavy on symbolism: The leaders will stop at a police headquarters to show support for officers and implicitly reject the “defund the police” message that some on the party’s left have pushed. And they’re also dropping by a crime-prevention center in Queens to demonstrate support for alternative ways to direct people away from violence.
When asked why Biden decided to visit New York, a White House official, briefing reporters Wednesday evening under the condition that her name would not be used, said: “The president is going to New York City because it is a community where they continue, like many other cities across the country, to experience a spike in gun violence as a result of the pandemic.”
In conjunction with the visit, the Justice Department is planning to announce a series of initiatives to crack down on illegal guns and violent crime — though the measures are similar to those that officials have touted in the past.
Biden already had promised a crackdown on “ghost guns” — kits that allow buyers to assemble firearms without a serial number — and the Justice Department had last year released a proposed rule that would put new restrictions on such weapons. On Thursday, officials said, the department is announcing it will begin training prosecutors on issues specific to ghost guns, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will designate a ghost gun coordinator in each of its field divisions.
Attorney General Merrick Garland planned to direct U.S. attorneys to prioritize prosecutions of people who criminally sold guns used in violent crimes, while taking other steps to work with federally licensed firearms dealers to prevent gun crime, according to a Justice Department statement.
It said the department would issue a policy “explaining how responsible conduct by federally licensed firearms dealers may play a role in its related enforcement decisions — rewarding self-reporting of noncompliance and other proactive behavior that helps to prevent tragedy.”
Parts of Biden’s crime agenda are locked in Congress. His attempts to pass a national policing overhaul have stalled there. And lawmakers have not approved Biden’s request for $500 million in new funds for community policing and intervention programs.
The president also has not put in place an ATF director — a key position in coordinating anti-gun-trafficking efforts. His first pick, David Chipman, was withdrawn by the White House in September amid bipartisan concern over his gun-control advocacy.