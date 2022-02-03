Shooting incidents are up by a third so far this year, though given that it’s only February, the raw numbers are fairly low. Compared with 12 years ago, the total is up by about 12 percent; compared with the peak year in New York’s crime wave in the 1990s, year-to-date incidents are down by 80 percent.
Again, though, most of the firearms used in those incidents are almost certainly not purchased in New York. We know this because the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collects data on the points of origin for guns recovered at crime scenes. In 2020, less than a fifth of firearms recovered in New York (that is, the state) were purchased in New York. That was the second-lowest rate of any state in the country.
So what? you may be thinking. The person being shot at certainly doesn’t care where the gun came from. That’s true — but it also reflects that one state’s gun laws can be undermined by another state’s laxity. On the graph above, I’ve overlaid the Giffords Law Center’s letter grades for state gun laws. (The center, named after former Arizona representative Gabby Giffords, advocates for tighter restrictions on gun ownership.) The states that have the lowest percentages of recovered guns that originated in-state are almost all ones where buying guns is more difficult.
The guns recovered in New York, in fact, largely come from states where gun laws are more lax. In 2020, ATF determined that about 62 percent of out-of-state firearms recovered in the state came from places with gun laws rated as D or F by the Giffords Center. By contrast, states with A ratings from Giffords contributed only about 3 percent of New York’s out-of-state total. (Of the country’s population outside of New York, about 43 percent live in D or F states compared to 26 percent in A states.)
Last year, using 2019 data, I made an interactive showing the flow of firearms between states. Here it is with 2020 data. You can see the imbalances in which states are the sources for and recipients of the firearms recovered by law enforcement.
Another interesting example is Illinois. In 2020, less than half of guns recovered in the state originated in Illinois. About 1 in 6 came in from Indiana — a short drive away from Chicago. Research conducted a few years ago found that a fifth of guns recovered in that city came from Indiana.
The point here is hopefully obvious. Addressing gun crime means taking steps to increase preventive measures and establishing systems by which conflicts can be resolved without violence. It means deploying whatever policing methods can best balance civil liberties with effectiveness. And it means keeping criminals who would use guns for criminal activity from obtaining those guns in the first place.
New York has robust laws designed to control firearm ownership in the state. There and in other states with tough gun laws, demand appears to have simply pushed criminals to source weapons from other, less restrictive states.
Large cities in blue states are often used as case studies in the ineffectiveness of Democratic efforts to control crime. But the issue is also that looser adherence to restrictions in other places exacerbates the deadly scourge in places that are trying to tamp down on the problem.