And that’s just what’s been revealed in reporting and from the congressional Jan. 6 investigation.
Here are the extreme ideas that circulated around Trump about how to steal the election and what we know about how he acted on them. They’re in rough order of how seriously they seem to have been taken.
Not seriously considered: Use the NSA to try to prove election fraud
My colleagues reported Thursday that a December 2020 memo suggested Trump “invoke the extraordinary powers of the National Security Agency and Defense Department to sift through raw electronic communications in an attempt to show that foreign powers had intervened” — and thus provide a supposed basis for throwing out the election result.
The notion that foreign players hacked into voting machines is baseless. Even in 2016, after multiple investigations into Russian interference in the election, there was no evidence that Russians managed to change any votes after they were cast. The NSA has a huge net to surveil texts, emails, phone calls, etc., from mostly foreign sources. (It’s illegal for the agency to target information on Americans without a court order.)
Who wrote it: That is unclear, my colleagues write. But the memo suggested Trump should appoint loyalists working in or with ties to the military and national security community to lead the project.
How it caught on in Trump world: It doesn’t look as though it ever did. The Post reports that the memo made its way to the offices of two Republican senators, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. But it’s not clear this ever got to the White House, and it’s not an idea we heard Trump or his allies talk about prominently, if at all, in 2020. A Trump adviser told my colleagues that this memo was “amateur hour.”
Considered at the highest levels of the White House: Declare a national emergency and try to seize paper ballots
A retired Army colonel says he was one of several people who briefed members of Congress on a wacky PowerPoint about how to overturn the election that sounded a lot like instituting martial law. The PowerPoint slides suggested delaying the Jan. 6 congressional confirmation of Biden’s win, declaring a national emergency and seizing paper ballots to prove baseless fraud claims.
Who wrote it: Phil Waldron. If you haven’t heard of him, you’re not alone; neither have most people who follow politics. He’s a former army colonel in Texas, who rocketed to fame in the Trump world by forcefully denying the election. That appears to be his only qualification, yet his ideas ended up reaching some of the highest levels of the White House.
How it caught on in Trump world: It looks as though they at least considered Waldron’s ideas, though not necessarily the PowerPoint. In an interview with The Post, Waldron said he talked to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “eight to 10 times,” and that he briefed members of Congress on a plan to have Vice President Mike Pence toss the election back to the states. (You can see how these schemes all started to overlap.)
According to Waldron, Meadows asked: “What do you need? What would help?” Meadows’s lawyer said he didn’t act on the PowerPoint. And there has been no indication on how seriously, if at all, Trump took this — although Waldron did attend at least one meeting with Trump as he tried to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn his election loss in Pennsylvania.
But that underscores that the White House received and possibly entertained bogus conspiracy claims from people with little to no authority on the matter. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who glommed onto Trump and has spent tens of millions of dollars trying to prove widespread vote fraud while commanding a loyal following, was photographed entering the White House with a document that referred to “martial law if necessary.”
Apparently considered by Trump himself: Seize voting machines
This bold proposition appeared to derive from a draft executive order Trump seems to have considered issuing. The EO would cite “evidence of international and foreign interference in the November 3, 2020, election” to order the secretary of defense to seize voting machines.
Who wrote it: We still don’t know. The congressional Jan. 6 committee is investigating. Politico got ahold of the memo, which you can read in full here.
The New York Times reports that the memo “points to” Waldron, the former Army colonel. He started telling associates he had an idea for the federal government to seize voting machines to preserve any evidence of fraud.
How it caught on in Trump world: A few ways. This idea was brought to Trump, directly, in a White House meeting in December, about a month after he lost. The meeting was filled with conspiracy theorist lawyers and even the former CEO of Overstock.com. Lawyer Sidney Powell — who was actually mocked by Fox News host Tucker Carlson for going too far about saying voting machines were hacked by foreigners — urged Trump to appoint her as a special counsel to investigate the voting machines. The New York Times reports that Trump told his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security and ask whether it was legal to take these machines, underscoring that he appeared to be personally involved in pursuing this.
Carried to fruition: Set up fake electors
Creating fake, pro-Trump elector slates in states that Trump lost was part of a strategy to have Congress or the vice president kick legitimate results back to the states and then hope that Republican lawmakers in those states would swap the real electors (who were going to Biden) with these fake electors (who supported Trump).
Who wrote it: This idea may have had roots in a pair of memos from lawyers in Wisconsin, the New York Times reports. The memos claimed that what they were proposing to do was actually quite normal: “a fair reading of the federal statutes suggests that this is a reasonable course of action.”
How it caught on in Trump world: It took off. This idea eventually spread to seven states, led by top Trump attorney and ally Giuliani. “You could say this is our howdy-doody to the system,” one of the fake electors told The Post at the time.
Now some of those fake electors are being investigated by both the Jan. 6 committee and the federal government for what they did.