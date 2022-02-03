The super PAC — Make America Great Again, Again! Inc. — has raised more than $10 million since October, according to campaign finance disclosures filed on Monday, including $5.7 million transferred from another pro-Trump super PAC. The money raised by both super PACs came from a few dozen wealthy donors, three of whom told The Early they gave to support a potential Trump presidential campaign in 2024, to help Republican congressional candidates retake the House and Senate this fall or simply out of gratitude.